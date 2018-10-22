10 Most Important Stats From Week 7 in the NFL

1: The Bucs scored their first rushing touchdown this season by a running back when Ronald Jones got to the end zone from 1-yard out in the 3rd quarter against the Browns. Tampa escaped in overtime.

4: Sacks against the 49ers by the best defensive player in the NFL, Aaron Donald. He also had six (!) tackles for loss. Poor CJ Beathard is going to have nightmares about Donald.

7: Adam Thielen became the first receiver in four years to have seven straight games with 100+ yards receiving when he torched the Jets Sunday. Thielen, who I called the best receiver in the NFL last week, finished with 110 yards. Demaryius Thomas was the last to accomplish the feat in seven straight games, in 2014.

10: Since his heroic 4-TD, 376-yard performance in a win over the Patriots in Week 2, Blake Bortles has thrown five interceptions, and fumbled five times. He was benched Sunday and will have to win his starting job back this week.