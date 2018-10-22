PM Roundup: Kendall Jenner; Patrick Peterson Demands A Trade; Darius Bazley Signs Shoe Deal

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which has not demanded to be traded away from TBL…yet.

Kendall changed mid-game: Kendall Jenner was in the crowd at LeBron James’ Lakers home debut Saturday night. Apparently she changed her shirt midway through the contest.

Peterson wants out of Arizona: All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson is asking the Arizona Cardinals to trade him. The star defensive back doesn’t want to be part of the team’s rebuild. The Cardinals claim they have no intention of moving him.

Bazley inks shoe deal: Top 2018 high school recruit and 2019 NBA Draft prospect Darius Bazley has signed an endorsement deal with New Balance. Bazley decided not to attend college and instead is working out and focusing on the draft. Now he’s getting paid for it.

