Roundup: The Raiders Are Tanking; Have Patience with LeBron's Lakers; & Season 4 of Narcos Looks Terrific

Christen Harper, model … this trial about Harvard’s application process is super fascinating … pathetic: “Woman Harasses Family for Speaking Spanish in Virginia Restaurant” … if you know somebody with a peanut allergy, share this story with them … clearly, I need to see ‘A Quiet Place,’ because another one is coming out … regardless of where you stand on climate change, this is depressing … if you like movies, you’ll love the Hallmark Channel Christmas movie lineup … “Why using a knife for chopping your carrots is so last year” … if you often lay around and do nothing, read what about this day-in-the-life of an HSBC executive … talented actress Selma Blair, 46, announces she has multiple sclerosis …

Why you need to be patient with LeBron’s Lakers; the real reason the NFL is so hot this season, and what team is most likely to get in the Le’Veon Bell mix? My three hour radio show in podcast form. [iTunes]

Defense, yes, DEFENSE, is what got the Nuggets a victory over the Warriors Sunday night. [Denver Post]

Are the Raiders tanking? I believe they are. [SI.com]

Terrible news for Missouri basketball, as Jontay Porter, the brother of Michael Porter, tore his ACL and is out for the season. [KC Star]

Hopefully, you drafted Pascal Siakim onto your fantasy team. He’s in for a nice season. [Star]

Will Tryggvi Hlinason be the 2nd player from Iceland to make the NBA? [Longreads]

It’s been a day and I still can’t believe Justin Tucker missed the first extra point of his career, in a game that naturally, I bet on. [Sun]

Why would anyone want to be an NBA agent? [NYT]

Cool story on Tyrone Swoopes, who went from out of the league to starting tight end in Seattle really quick. [Seattle Times]

The Narcos season 4 trailer is out. It’s obviously excellent.

What’s a suitable punishment for a lady who leaves a 2-year old … on the doorstep? Now, what happens when it’s the wrong doorstep?