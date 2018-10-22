Marc Stein Throws Shade at Shams Charania Over 'Sources'

There was some major NBA player beefing going on Saturday night, now it is time for the NBA insiders to get chippy.
When The Athletic/Stadiums’ NBA insider Shams Charania tweeted news regarding high school-to-pro prospect Darius Bazley via sources, the New York Times’ NBA insider Marc Stein was not having the “sources” portion of it:
As Kevin Draper shows, Charania “sources” were seven minutes late:
The insider game is a game of seconds, and while it is more than plausible that Charania got the news and was unaware it was already out there, this round goes to Marc Stein.
Comments