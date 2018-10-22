Roman Reigns Announces His Leukemia Has Returned, Relinquishes WWE Universal Title

Roman Reigns opened tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw with an astonishing announcement that he has been living with leukemia for 11 years, that it has returned, and that he is relinquishing his Universal championship belt:

"I've been living with leukemia for 11 years, and unfortunately it's back…I'm going to have to relinquish the Universal Championship." – @WWERomanReigns #RAW pic.twitter.com/WnT4qyBUSx — WWE (@WWE) October 23, 2018

He emphatically stated in the ring that this was not a retirement, that he will kick the disease’s ass, and be back “very very soon.” He laid the belt in the middle of the ring and embraced his Shield stable-mates, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, at the entrance ramp.

This was a very surprising announcement from the WWE champion. Let’s all hope that this goes according to plan and we see him again sooner than later.