Wrestling World Reacts To Roman Reigns Leukemia Announcement

Roman Reigns shocked the sports-entertainment world Monday night when he announced he was taking a leave of absence from the WWE after being diagnosed with leukemia. Reigns, whose real name is Joe Anoa'i, announced he had beaten the disease 11 years ago but it had returned and he would relinquish his WWE Universal Title as a result.

The outpouring of support from the professional wrestling world was immediate.

Here’s a roundup of some professional wrestlers, active and retired, who chimed in on social media with their support:

‘Courage – strength in the face of pain or grief.’ You have given us your everything including a courageously vulnerable moment. We, your WWE family, give you all of our love and support. #ThankYouRoman #NeverGiveUp — John Cena (@JohnCena) October 23, 2018

Fight on to victory my courageous brother! pic.twitter.com/wuYAoxa48p — Bret Hart (@BretHart) October 23, 2018

I'm overseas and I just heard the terrible news about @WWERomanReigns and his battle with Leukemia. Totally shocked. Uce, you are a tough bastard and a true fighter, and you will beat this.

Lots of love. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) October 23, 2018

About to board my flight to Newark and hearing news about my #GoodBrother and one of the hardest working, strongest brothers I know @WWERomanReigns , got a pit in my stomach.

My family throwing so many prayers at you..

Love you bro. — Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) October 23, 2018

Our job gives us the ability to portray larger than life characters who possess super human qualities and characteristics. After hearing his story it's very apparent that Joe Anoa'i is just as much of a superhero as "Roman Reigns" is.#ThankYouRoman — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) October 23, 2018

Just saw the @WWERomanReigns news. Absolutely heartbreaking. Roman is one of nicest guys I have ever met in this business and was a pleasure every time I had the pleasure to work with him. My best wishes to him! — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) October 23, 2018

Roman is one of the best I’ve ever been in the ring with and one of the guys I respect and look up to the most in this industry. My thoughts are with him and his family. I can’t wait to see him overcome this and get to share a locker room with him again soon.#ThankYouRoman — . (@FightOwensFight) October 23, 2018

Sending my thoughts and prayers your way @WWERomanReigns … Thank you and stay strong! 🙏🏻🙌🏼 — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) October 23, 2018

You will defeat this again@WWERomanReigns

2 out of 3 falls

SuperMan Punch

& Spear

Squash FN Cancer

Much love to you & your family pic.twitter.com/Jao5cs6qy5 — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) October 23, 2018

Love you @wweromanreigns You taught me so much about what it means to be a superstar here. Can’t wait to see you back ❤️ — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) October 23, 2018

My thoughts & prayers go out to @WWERomanReigns & his family. Breaks my heart but praying & believing for a speedy & full recovery. — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) October 23, 2018

Sending all the love to @WWERomanReigns he’s a Superman and one of the hardest workers in @WWE and a true leader. #ThankYouRoman — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) October 23, 2018

Roman Reigns exemplifies everything I believe a true leader should be. Proud to have shared a locker room with him, and I’ll be proud to share it with him again after he wins this battle.#ThankYouRoman — Chad Gable (@WWEGable) October 23, 2018

@WWERomanReigns’ success was something I aspired for myself since he was an all-conference DT at Georgia Tech over a decade ago. I think of how much he’s achieved but far more importantly, I think of his family & loved ones. All the love and strength in beating this, Big Uce. — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) October 23, 2018

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Roman and his entire family. @WWERomanReigns you aren’t a Superstar falling but a Superhero that will continue to inspire those fighting illness alongside you. — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) October 23, 2018

“When life throws a curve ball at me I’m the type of man that will stand in that batters box, crowd the plate, I’ll choke up, and I’ll swing for the fences EVERY SINGLE TIME!” ~ Joe Anoa’i – PKA @WWERomanReigns #RAW 🙏🙏🙏🙏 Prayers Up! You’ve already beat it my friend! — Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) October 23, 2018

.@WWERomanReigns you are the definition of what it means to be a leader and a champion and one of the toughest lads on the planet. We are all behind you and sending love. You will beat this. #ThankYouRoman — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 23, 2018

Oh my gosh. What heartbreaking mews. God bless you @WWERomanReigns 🙏🏼 So much positivity and many prayers being sent your way #keepfighting #ThankYouRomanReigns @wwe #WWERaw — Lauren/Angelina Love (@ActualALove) October 23, 2018

We been here for u, and will stay here for u. Day one uce. We love you. @WWERomanReigns #ThankYouRoman pic.twitter.com/eszthQWPAC — The Usos (@WWEUsos) October 23, 2018

Positive thoughts and vibes to @WWE @WWERomanReigns as he faces his toughest challenger to date. You will Reign supreme in the end. ~PHS — Elijah Burke (@DaBlackPope) October 23, 2018

There is no doubt you are going to beat this again! Wishing you a speedy recovery champ! @WWERomanReigns #thankyouroman https://t.co/LvZ2Osdlji — Roderick Strong (@roderickstrong) October 23, 2018

Whoop Leukemia and come back to the thing you love. @WWERomanReigns best wishes to you and your family in your fight. https://t.co/Mg4Zej7KMv — Tucker Knight (@TuckerKnightWWE) October 23, 2018

Absolutely heartbreaking news. Thoughts and well wishes to you and your family @WWERomanReigns #ThankYouRoman — Candice LeRae (@CandiceLeRae) October 23, 2018

And finally, WWE has posted video of Reigns being greeted by his fellow WWE superstars after the announcement. It’s clear he’s extremely popular among his coworkers:

We wish him the best in his battle.