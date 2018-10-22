USA Today Sports

Wrestling World Reacts To Roman Reigns Leukemia Announcement

Roman Reigns

Wrestling World Reacts To Roman Reigns Leukemia Announcement

WWE

Wrestling World Reacts To Roman Reigns Leukemia Announcement

Roman Reigns shocked the sports-entertainment world Monday night when he announced he was taking a leave of absence from the WWE after being diagnosed with leukemia. Reigns, whose real name is Joe Anoa'i, announced he had beaten the disease 11 years ago but it had returned and he would relinquish his WWE Universal Title as a result.

The outpouring of support from the professional wrestling world was immediate.

Here’s a roundup of some professional wrestlers, active and retired, who chimed in on social media with their support:

And finally, WWE has posted video of Reigns being greeted by his fellow WWE superstars after the announcement. It’s clear he’s extremely popular among his coworkers:

We wish him the best in his battle.

, , , , WWE

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home