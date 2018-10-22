Ronda Rousey, Bella Twins have Social Media Donnybrook Ahead of WWE 'Evolution'

The build to the Raw Women’s Championship match on WWE’s first all-female Pay-Per-View, “Evolution” has been inflamed on social media.

It’s all storyline — right? — but Ronda Rousey and Nikki Bella and her twin Brie unleashed some haymakers on Twitter and Instagram over the weekend.

The special event, to be held at Long Island’s Nassau Coliseum on Oct. 28, will see Rousey put her championship and unblemished mark on the line against Nikki Bella.

Rousey tweeted a tale of the tape on Sunday:

#RondaVsBella ONE WEEK AWAY from Backstabbing Bella, @BellaTwins getting a first class specially prepared really Rowdy custom ass whoopin’ personally delivered to her by yours truly 😉 #Evolution #Oct28 pic.twitter.com/hU6KgjrH6D — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) October 21, 2018

The Bellas’ response was quite toxic.

Wow 24 matches sick 👍🏼 337 matches, runs 2 companies, has two hit shows plus a successful YouTube channel, been making you more famous all week AND been training hard to kick your a** at Evolution… hhhhmmm sure you aren’t the #DNB ??????? N #Bellalution #Evolution https://t.co/2EyVT9idqy — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) October 21, 2018

That led to an all-out verbal assault by the former UFC star on Instagram.

You know someone typing the title

“Producer” next to your name in the credits doesn’t make you some kind of god. The extent of your involvement in @totalbellas and @totaldivas is you let them film you act like idiots whenever they want and in exchange they give you fancy titles in the credits.

whoopidy-f-n-doo.

And If having a “successful” YouTube channel makes it to your short list of accomplishments, you’re not doing near as well as you imagine.

I’m not even going to get into how bragging on your own fame is possibly one of the most narcissistic things you could do… Because I’m busy and touring the northeast with Wwe live at this very moment. What’re you doing? Taking another picture in a wet T-shirt while trying to sell wine? See you at #Evolution#DoNothingBellas #Oct28 #RondaVsBella#DontbeaDNB

The troubles started recently on Raw, when the Bellas pulled a “heel” turn on Rousey after a match.

And the subsequent explanation:

The squabbles are better than the ones Nikki Bella went through with ex-fiance John Cena during their elongated breakup after he proposed in the ring at WrestleMania 33.

This marks WWE’s first venture into an all-female PPV. From the looks of things on Ticketmaster.com, tickets are still available but appear to be going fast.