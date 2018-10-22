VIDEO: NBC's Focus Segment on NFL Good Guys Interrupted by Joe Mixon Carry

NBC featured a clip of Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap visiting a Kansas City-area Boys & Girls club. Michele Tafoya mentioned that Dunlap enjoys volunteering his time during road trips because bullying is a problem nationwide.

Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth rightly praised Dunlap for giving back. Collinsworth then made a point that, for the most part, the NFL is full of good guys. And he’s probably right, though that fact is obscured because negative news gets preferred placement over positive news.

In a bit of unfortunate timing, however, Michaels’ agreement was quickly followed up with play-by-play of Joe Mixon busting off a 20-yard run. The running back was disciplined and apologized for punching a female student in the face while at Oklahoma.

Things could have been worse. The play could have included Tyreek Hill getting tackled by Vontaze Burfict.

Timing is everything.