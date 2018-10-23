Andy Reid: "I Have A Pretty Big Gut"

Chiefs coach Andy Reid is known nationwide as the foremost NFL practitioner of the Air Raid offense, and the coach who looks most like the Kool-Aid Man.

Of this, he is aware.

“Listen, I just go off of my gut,” Reid told the press Monday. “And I have a pretty big gut.”

Reid has said this of himself before, although without the punchline. Monday, he was responding to a question about how much of a lead he’d need to have in order to rest a player to prevent an injury, which falls into the category of “good problems” and makes a man cheerful.