Best Bets for Tuesday’s NBA Games: Are the Denver Nuggets the Right Side?

Lines displayed are from Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. As always, shop around for the best price.

The NBA season is back so let’s wager on these games! There are only three games on the slate today. The Clippers at Pelicans gets game of the night honors.

Vik (3-2): Let down spot here for the Nuggets after their big win vs. the Warriors Sunday. The Kings are second in the NBA in scoring (125.7 PPG), played the Jazz tough, and beat the Thunder with Russell Westbrook. Also, while 59% of the public is on the Nuggets, 60% of the money is on the Kings. This game should also be a shootout, as the Nuggets won’t continue to shoot 27% from 3PT land. The Picks: Kings +12 and Over 227

Jason (2-8): What. The. Heck. A bagel on Monday night, with one game getting lost on free throws (thanks, Bulls!) and the two double digit dogs getting blown out. This is not a good start. Let’s go with the 76ers on the road getting +1 on the news that Ben Simmons may not play. I’ll take the hot Pelicans to beat the Clippers, and because I want to fade the Nuggets again, I’ll back super hot De’Aaron Fox. Another triple bagger: 76ers +1, Pelicans -6, Kings +12.