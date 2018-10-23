Booger McFarland Goes Full Billy Madison, Advocates Wetting Pants

Odell Beckham Jr. left the sidelines when the Giants defense was on the field so he could use the bathroom. This is fine and normal. As a species we’ve evolved to the point where using a toilet is preferred over just letting it rip in one’s drawers. Except defensive linemen.

Monday Night Football‘s Booger McFarland used the opportunity to get a “wide receiver diva” dig in on Beckham because, well, why seek relief in a bathroom when you could just go in your pants?

Booger McFarland tells the world he used to pee in his pants as an NFL player. "These diva wide receivers wanted to go to the bathroom. As a defensive lineman, you didn't go to the bathroom. You sat on the bench, did your business and you got up." pic.twitter.com/jy02I340LA — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) October 23, 2018

There is no nostalgia like wet-pants nostalgia. A certain warm, safe feeling just washes over a person when they think of No. 1s of yesteryear.

Going forward, let’s all consider McFarland to be Miles Davis.