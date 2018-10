With under a minute left in the fourth quarter in what was a two-point game, Joel Embiid performed an obvious flop that resulted in Andre Drummond wrongly being ejected with his second technical foul of the game:

Joel Embiid got Andre Drummond ejected, and he let everyone know pic.twitter.com/16p7xDKp4J — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) October 24, 2018

After the call, Embiid can be heard loudly taunting the crowd and chanting, “get him out of here.”

As many fans will recall, the two big men have had a fun rivalry for some time now.

See you Dec 2nd😏 — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) October 24, 2017