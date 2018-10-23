Roundup: Giants Remain a Dumpster Fire; Party of 5 Getting a Reboot; & LeBron's Lakers Fall to 0-3

Jena Frumes, a big deal on Instagram … “Florida man accused of cutting off man’s penis” … talk shows haven’t done well on Netflix, but former Daily Show correspondent Hasan Minhaj is going to give it a try … “How Russian Trolls Inflamed the NFL’s Anthem Controversy” … not all heroes wear capes, and that includes a guy who has eaten pizza every day for 37 straight years … “Surveillance footage shows man kicking down glass door to get into FOX 5 building” … you’d read a book about the Beastie Boys, right? … four Americans died in in a rafting accident in Costa Rica … there’s a Party of 5 reboot in the works …

It’s difficult to stay up late and watch LeBron’s Lakers play, according to East Coast people. [WSJ]

If you’re into basketball analytics, you should definitely read this. [Sport Techie]

The Giants fell to 1-6, but this was the craziest stat I saw: They’re now 0-28 since 2012 when they trail at halftime on the road. [NYDN]

This should put an end to the silly NC State vs Clemson “laptop-gate.” [Post & Courier]

Radio host calls Knicks owner James Dolan a “vile piece of trash” and now the entire radio network will not get interviews with any NY Knicks or New York Rangers. [NY Post]

Why you need to be patient with LeBron’s Lakers; the real reason the NFL is so hot this season, and what team is most likely to get in the Le’Veon Bell mix? My three hour radio show in podcast form. [iTunes]

People who listen to podcasts are skipping through all the commercials at the beginning. [Amplifi Media]

How’s this for an NBA upset: The Orlando Magic get their first win of the season in Boston. The Celtics are undefeated no more. [Sentinel]

LeBron’s first win with the Lakers was nearly magical. Then he missed 2 FTs in overtime and the Spurs won by one by scoring the game’s final seven points.

This trailer doesn’t actually look that good, but there is a scary moment.

Because I haven’t mentioned ‘A Star is Born’ this week/