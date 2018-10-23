Luke Walton Ripped Officials After Lakers Loss To The Spurs

Luke Walton was not having it after the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the San Antonio Spurs 143-142 in overtime. Walton was irate about the officiating in the game and he made some valid points.

Here’s his postgame rant:

Luke Walton started his press conference by saying that before the game, when asked about FT disparity vs Houston, he “was going to save my money.” But then… pic.twitter.com/NO5cp8zLrq — Bill Oram (@billoram) October 23, 2018

Walton got a technical foul early in the game when LeBron James got hammered on a drive and didn’t get a call. It was a horrific no-call.

The Spurs wound up shooting 38 free throws to 26 for the Lakers. The Spurs wound up outscoring the Lakers by 10 points at the line. Walton is also right about Hart, who was attacking the basket all night but wound up never going to the line. The Lakers also scored 74 points in the paint against 50 for the Spurs but they didn’t benefit from their aggressiveness in the foul department.

I don’t have a problem with this. NBA officiating is typically awful, and I thought the crew on Monday night was particularly bad. Walton is sticking up for his players and clearly doesn’t care if he gets fined for doing so.