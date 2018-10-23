Watch Stephen A. Smith and Mike Greenberg Do World's Worst Secret Handshake

When Stephen A. Smith drops by Get Up, the electricity at the Seaport studio and on television sets everywhere ratchets up a notch. There is just so much star power on display when the sports provocateur shares a desk with Mike Greenberg. People perk up and pay a bit more attention to every take, move, and body language cue.
But one not need be an expert to feel the pure chemistry here.
Oh yeah, that’s the good stuff. Poetry and synergy in motion. Could watch this for hours. Heck, have watched this for an hour already.
