5 Realistic Blockbusters That Could Happen Ahead of NFL Trade Deadline

Here are five blockbuster trades I’d like to see go through before the NFL’s deadline on Oct. 30. These deals should help a solidify a few teams with championship aspirations while adding assets for teams looking toward the future.

Peterson wants out of Arizona, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. While he’s twisting the Cardinals’ arm for a trade, Peterson should still be valuable on the trade market, considering he has two and a half years left on a reasonable contract ($11.8 million cap hit in 2019 and a $13.1 million cap hit in 2020).

Cardinals’ All Pro CB Patrick Peterson has asked Arizona to deal him by the Oct. 30 trade deadline, per league sources. Peterson feels as if the situation is deteriorating and continues to reaffirm to others that he “desperately” wants out, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 22, 2018

Meanwhile, the Eagles’ most prominent flaw is at cornerback — and this 2018 team has a lot of flaws. If Philly could get ahold of Peterson for a 2019 second round pick, then they could combine him with Sidney Jones, who has been solid but not spectacular in his role as the team’s top corner. Jones, in his second season, and the rest of the defense would benefit enormously from Peterson taking over the top cornerback spot.

The Eagles are rumored to be buyers at the trade deadline, which is perfectly justifiable considering their competition in the NFC East looks mostly incompetent. The Eagles look just as bad — and maybe worse — but they’re fresh off a Super Bowl win with the talent to repeat, if they get their act together.