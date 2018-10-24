PM Roundup: Alexis Ren; Jon Gruden Is Losing The Raiders; Monday Night Football Is Unwatchable

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which thinks you should never question Alex Cora again.

Alexis advanced: Alexis Ren is still going on “Dancing with the Stars” as she advanced through to the next round this week. She’s also rumored to be dating her dance partner.

Raiders turning on Gruden: The way Jon Gruden has handled the trades of Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper has irked some of his players. Several Oakland Raiders have ripped Gruden in a piece on The Athletic.

MNF is terrible: “Monday Night Football” has basically become unwatchable. The entire telecast is a mess and needs to be reworked from the ground up.

