Roundup: Video of a Brutal Bowling Alley Attack; Watch Blake Griffin Score 50 Points; & Everybody Wants Jeff Brohm

Sofia Richie, a model … man on his own bachelor party dies from cruise ship fall … “Drake And Scooter Braun Invest In Esports Company 100 Thieves” … a color correction on Greek and Roman statues … “Digital Publisher Refinery29 to Lay Off About 10% of Workforce” … so I need my Instagram to have more food images? … if you like scary, “Haunting on Hill House” is for you … this is a profile of Heidi Cruz, who is the wife of Ted Cruz … very cool, new way to help solve cold cases …

The race is on for Purdue coach Jeff Brohm. Is Louisville in the mix? [Courier-Journal]

Ever had a bad gambling run? After my hot start to the Supercontest (13-2), I’ve bottomed out, and Sunday was my worst day this season. By far. I didn’t cry, but man was I angry. [Coming Up Winners]

TCU’s offensive player most likely to make the NFL, KaVontae Turpin, probably won’t play for the Horned Frogs again because he was arrested Sunday for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend. Now it’s been revealed there was an incident back in March, too. [Star Telegram]

Pretty cool job here spinning Red Sox vs Dodgers into Celtics vs Lakers. [LA Times]

Why you need to be patient with LeBron’s Lakers; the real reason the NFL is so hot this season, and what team is most likely to get in the Le’Veon Bell mix? My three hour radio show in podcast form. [iTunes]

RIP to longtime San Francisco Giants broadcast Hank Greenwald. [SF Gate]

A lot of the NFL anthem stuff you saw on social media last year was fake news. No, literally, a lot of it was from fake Russian bots. [WSJ]

So the real story isn’t that Cincinnati assistant basketball coach Larry Davis retired … it’s that he was accused of assault on an airplane last year. [Cincinnati.com]

This is a violent and terrifying attack on a bowling alley employee.

Helluva game from Blake Griffin, who not only scored 50 points vs the 76ers, but scored the game-winning 3-point play with :01 left in OT.