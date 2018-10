Chad Kelly has been released by the Broncos. This is not hugely surprising after the news of his arrest for criminal trespassing emerged on Tuesday, and now more news is coming out about his evening/early morning. NFL Network reporter James Palmer adds:

As @RapSheet reported, #broncos have released QB Chad Kelly following Tuesday’s arrest for trespassing. Per sources, Prior to the arrest Kelly was involved in physical altercations with a guest at Von Miller’s party & with hired security while being escorted out of the party — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) October 24, 2018

Miller’s party and Kelly’s arrest both occurred Monday evening/early Tuesday morning. It will be interesting to see if more details emerge about these reported physical altercations.