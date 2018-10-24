NBA USA Today Sports

Joel Embiid Officially Dating SI Swimsuit Model Anne De Paula

It’s been speculated for a little while that Joel Embiid is dating SI Swimsuit model Anne De Paula, and this bubbled over in a GQ cover story when Embiid talked about doing ‘background checks’ on potential mates to ensure they have not previously been with other NBA players.

They were spotted kissing a couple nights ago after a Sixers game, and internet sleuths also noticed retroactively that De Paula had accompanied Embiid on the Sixers’ trip to China:

