Kirk Minihane, the co-host of Boston’s no.1 rated morning show Kirk & Callahan on WEEI, took a leave of absence to address his mental health in September. This morning, he tweeted he’s ready to return but the station is not letting him:

I’ll be back soon. And this tweet is 100 percent correct. https://t.co/TWz9MhI2kL — Kirk Minihane (@kirkmin) October 23, 2018

It’s not my show – they are welcome to do what they want. Or what others tell them to do. https://t.co/gS5iQYhwXj — Kirk Minihane (@kirkmin) October 24, 2018

Pretty simple. I’ve been ready to work for the last week or so and have been kept off the air. You build a show, take it to number one, step aside to get healthy and expect to be welcomed back. Hasn’t happened. https://t.co/OYAOTA2xzs — Kirk Minihane (@kirkmin) October 24, 2018

Minihane had previously taken a leave of absence in August, when he checked into a hospital after experiencing suicidal thoughts; he missed less than a week of work and when he announced the leave of absence in September he said he’d come back too fast.