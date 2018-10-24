USA Today Sports

University of Michigan Gymnastics Coach Resigned After Sex Act with Gymnast Witnessed

College Athletics

Scott Vetere, assistant gymnastics coach at the University of Michigan, has resigned after being arrested on October 8 after police witnessed him “performing a sex act in a car” with an 18-year-old female gymnast, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Vetere was arrested in a parking lot of an Ann Arbor apartment complex and charged with an indecent and obscene act in public, and immediately suspended once the school found out. The female, who has not been named, was charged with committing an indecent or obscene act in public.

The report added: “The University of Michigan has a policy that bans coaches from having romantic relationships with athletes.”

