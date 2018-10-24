Best Bets for Wednesday’s NBA Games: Fade the Houston Rockets

The lines we use are from Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. Make sure you shop around for the best price.

The NBA season is back so let’s wager on these games! There are eleven games on the slate today. That being said, the Jazz at Rockets definitely is tonight’s marquee matchup. Let’s go!

Vik (4-3): The Houston Rockets, who are still dealing with the aftermath of spit-gate, will be without Chris Paul tonight. This is also the perfect bounce back spot for the Jazz. They are coming off an embarrassing loss to the Grizzlies, so they will be locked in for this primetime showdown. Lastly, while 55% of the public is on the Rockets, 76% of the money is on the Jazz. More importantly, the line has gone from Rockets -3.5 to -2, indicating reverse line movement. The Pick: Utah Jazz +2

Jason (3-9-1): There’s no way the Los Angeles Lakers lose again, right? The market has been bullish on the Lakers today, with the line soaring. I got them at -4.5, and if they don’t cover here, feel free to panic. The 76ers got me a push last night without Ben Simmons – it should have been a win, if not for giving up a 3-point play with :02 left – but now they go to Milwaukee, where Simmons is listed as questionable. I took the Bucks -6.5. I’m also grabbing the Jazz +2.5, as they were clearly overlooking the Grizzlies Monday. And finally I’m ready to get on board with the Knicks +8 against an injured Miami squad that has started very slow. All four: Lakers -4.5, Bucks -6.5, Jazz +2.5, Knicks +8.