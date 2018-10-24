VIDEO: Blake Griffin Went Beast Mode and Dropped 50 on Sixers, Is a Deep Threat Now

Blake Griffin had his first career 50-point game in a win over the Sixers on Tuesday, which included five 3-pointers and a game-winning and-1 in overtime. He shot 20-35 overall from the field and 5-10 from deep.

It’s an interesting question of whether this 3-0 start from the Pistons is a testament to Stan Van Gundy for acquiring most of these players or an indictment on him that they didn’t play better before. It’s probably a little bit of both.

Nevertheless, Griffin deserves a ton of credit for revamping his shot. If he hadn’t done so, he wouldn’t have necessarily become irrelevant in what the NBA has evolved into, but he certainly wouldn’t be a superstar anymore.

This transition was captured by basketball writer Oliver Maroney last season — look at Griffin’s shooting form then versus now:

Yes, Blake Griffin’s growth in shooting and skills is arguably one of the most incredible NBA transformations. 📹 of 2013 to Today pic.twitter.com/xaFtDMni5M — Oliver Maroney (@OMaroneyNBA) October 27, 2017

If we could retroactively add this shooting ability to Griffin’s old Clippers teams, we can only wonder what could have been….