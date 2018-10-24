VIDEO: On-Air CNN Anchors Forced to Evacuate Due to Suspicious Package

The New York Police Department is responding to reports of a suspicious package at the Time Warner Center, where CNN is based. Jim Sciutto and Poppy Harlow, co-hosts of Newsroom, were reporting on other suspicious packages sent to former President Barack Obama and the Clintons when the building’s fire alarm sounded, signaling an evacuation was underway.

#BREAKING: CNN has had to move its broadcast to DC because its Time Warner building in NYC has been evacuated

pic.twitter.com/vHa9but8GP — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) October 24, 2018

The network had to move its broadcast to its Washington, D.C. location as a result of the threat.

Sciutto and Harlow continued to report from outside the building.