VIDEO: On-Air CNN Anchors Forced to Evacuate Due to Suspicious Package

The New York Police Department is responding to reports of a suspicious package at the Time Warner Center, where CNN is based. Jim Sciutto and Poppy Harlow, co-hosts of Newsroom, were reporting on other suspicious packages sent to former President Barack Obama and the Clintons when the building’s fire alarm sounded, signaling an evacuation was underway.
The network had to move its broadcast to its Washington, D.C. location as a result of the threat.
Sciutto and Harlow continued to report from outside the building.
