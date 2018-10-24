WGC-HSBC Champions Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Last Stop on the Swing Through Asia

We’re almost finished with the PGA Tour’s swing through Asia and after a win at the CJ Cup last week, Brooks Koepka is the new world number one. This was the third win for Koepka in 2018 after he won both the U.S. Open and PGA Championship last season.

This week the Tour stops off at Sheshan International Golf Club in China for the WGC-HSBC Champions. The field is obviously stacked with this being a WGC event, and even though Brooks Koepka is now the number one player in the world, Dustin Johnson and FedExCup champion Justin Rose are ahead of him in the odds.

Odds presented by Get More Sports

Dustin Johnson +805 Justin Rose +805 Brooks Koepka +905 Rory McIlroy +1015 Jason Day +1550 Tony Finau +1650 Tommy Fleetwood +1650 Hideki Matsuyama +1650 Jon Rahm +1850 Francesco Molinari +1850 Paul Casey +2250 Tyrrell Hatton +2550 Patrick Cantlay +3050 Alex Noren +3050 Patrick Reed +3550 Rafa Cabrera Bello +3550 Cameron Smith +4050 Adam Scott +4550 Matthew Fitzpatrick +4550 Ian Poulter +5050

TV Schedule

Wednesday 10:00 PM – 4:00 AM Golf Channel Thursday 10:00 PM – 4:00 AM Golf Channel Friday 11:00 PM – 4:00 AM Golf Channel Saturday 11:00 PM – 4:00 AM Golf Channel

Tee Times

All times Eastern

Tee No. 1

8:50 PM – Yechun Yuan, Brett Rumford, Justin Harding

9:00 PM – Xinjun Zhang, Andrea Pavan, Oliver Bekker

9:10 PM – JC Ritchie, Adam Bland, Yanwei Liu

9:20 PM – George Coetzee, Yuta Ikeda, Scott Vincent

9:30 PM – Sihwan Kim, Pat Perez, Erik Van Rooyen

9:40 p.m – Adam Hadwin, Jason Norris, Bowen Xiao

9:50 PM – John Catlin, Yuki Inamori, Adrian Otaegui

10:00 PM – Wenchong Liang, Andy Sullivan, Ryan Fox

10:10 PM – Sanghyun Park, Jorge Campillo, Andrew Putnam

10:20 PM – Gaganjeet Bhullar, Chris Wood, Alexander Bjork

10:30 PM – Alexander Levy, Julian Suri, Chez Reavie

10:40 PM – Shubhankar Sharma, Brandon Stone, Emiliano Grillo

10:50 PM – C.T. Pan, Thomas Pieters, Matt Wallace

Tee No. 10

8:55 PM – Russell Knox, Patton Kizzire, Satoshi Kodaira

9:05 PM – Brian Harman, Kevin Na, Branden Grace

9:15 PM – Charley Hoffman, Brandt Snedeker, Byeong Hun An

9:25 PM – Cameron Smith, Lucas Bjerregaard, Billy Horschel

9:35 PM – Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama, Ian Poulter

9:45 PM – Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm, Alex Noren

9:55 PM – Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood

10:05 PM – Patrick Cantlay, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Eddie Pepperell

10:15 PM – Kyle Stanley, Thorbjorn Olesen, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

10:25 PM – Matthew Fitzpatrick, Keegan Bradley, Ashun Wu

10:35 PM – Paul Casey, Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton

10:45 PM – Haotong Li, Jason Day, Tony Finau

10:55 PM – Francesco Molinari, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy