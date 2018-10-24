WGC-HSBC Champions Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Last Stop on the Swing Through Asia

We’re almost finished with the PGA Tour’s swing through Asia and after a win at the CJ Cup last week, Brooks Koepka is the new world number one. This was the third win for Koepka in 2018 after he won both the U.S. Open and PGA Championship last season.
This week the Tour stops off at Sheshan International Golf Club in China for the WGC-HSBC Champions. The field is obviously stacked with this being a WGC event, and even though Brooks Koepka is now the number one player in the world, Dustin Johnson and FedExCup champion Justin Rose are ahead of him in the odds.
Odds presented by Get More Sports
|Dustin Johnson
|+805
|Justin Rose
|+805
|Brooks Koepka
|+905
|Rory McIlroy
|+1015
|Jason Day
|+1550
|Tony Finau
|+1650
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+1650
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+1650
|Jon Rahm
|+1850
|Francesco Molinari
|+1850
|Paul Casey
|+2250
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+2550
|Patrick Cantlay
|+3050
|Alex Noren
|+3050
|Patrick Reed
|+3550
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|+3550
|Cameron Smith
|+4050
|Adam Scott
|+4550
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|+4550
|Ian Poulter
|+5050
TV Schedule
|Wednesday
|10:00 PM – 4:00 AM
|Golf Channel
|Thursday
|10:00 PM – 4:00 AM
|Golf Channel
|Friday
|11:00 PM – 4:00 AM
|Golf Channel
|Saturday
|11:00 PM – 4:00 AM
|Golf Channel
Tee Times
All times Eastern
Tee No. 1
8:50 PM – Yechun Yuan, Brett Rumford, Justin Harding
9:00 PM – Xinjun Zhang, Andrea Pavan, Oliver Bekker
9:10 PM – JC Ritchie, Adam Bland, Yanwei Liu
9:20 PM – George Coetzee, Yuta Ikeda, Scott Vincent
9:30 PM – Sihwan Kim, Pat Perez, Erik Van Rooyen
9:40 p.m – Adam Hadwin, Jason Norris, Bowen Xiao
9:50 PM – John Catlin, Yuki Inamori, Adrian Otaegui
10:00 PM – Wenchong Liang, Andy Sullivan, Ryan Fox
10:10 PM – Sanghyun Park, Jorge Campillo, Andrew Putnam
10:20 PM – Gaganjeet Bhullar, Chris Wood, Alexander Bjork
10:30 PM – Alexander Levy, Julian Suri, Chez Reavie
10:40 PM – Shubhankar Sharma, Brandon Stone, Emiliano Grillo
10:50 PM – C.T. Pan, Thomas Pieters, Matt Wallace
Tee No. 10
8:55 PM – Russell Knox, Patton Kizzire, Satoshi Kodaira
9:05 PM – Brian Harman, Kevin Na, Branden Grace
9:15 PM – Charley Hoffman, Brandt Snedeker, Byeong Hun An
9:25 PM – Cameron Smith, Lucas Bjerregaard, Billy Horschel
9:35 PM – Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama, Ian Poulter
9:45 PM – Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm, Alex Noren
9:55 PM – Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood
10:05 PM – Patrick Cantlay, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Eddie Pepperell
10:15 PM – Kyle Stanley, Thorbjorn Olesen, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
10:25 PM – Matthew Fitzpatrick, Keegan Bradley, Ashun Wu
10:35 PM – Paul Casey, Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton
10:45 PM – Haotong Li, Jason Day, Tony Finau
10:55 PM – Francesco Molinari, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy
