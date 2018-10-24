Golf USA Today Sports

WGC-HSBC Champions Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Last Stop on the Swing Through Asia

WGC-HSBC Champions Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Last Stop on the Swing Through Asia

Golf

WGC-HSBC Champions Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Last Stop on the Swing Through Asia

We’re almost finished with the PGA Tour’s swing through Asia and after a win at the CJ Cup last week, Brooks Koepka is the new world number one. This was the third win for Koepka in 2018 after he won both the U.S. Open and PGA Championship last season.

This week the Tour stops off at Sheshan International Golf Club in China for the WGC-HSBC Champions. The field is obviously stacked with this being a WGC event, and even though Brooks Koepka is now the number one player in the world, Dustin Johnson and FedExCup champion Justin Rose are ahead of him in the odds.

Odds presented by Get More Sports

Dustin Johnson +805 Justin Rose +805
Brooks Koepka +905 Rory McIlroy +1015
Jason Day +1550 Tony Finau +1650
Tommy Fleetwood +1650 Hideki Matsuyama +1650
Jon Rahm +1850 Francesco Molinari +1850
Paul Casey +2250 Tyrrell Hatton +2550
Patrick Cantlay +3050 Alex Noren +3050
Patrick Reed +3550 Rafa Cabrera Bello +3550
Cameron Smith +4050 Adam Scott +4550
Matthew Fitzpatrick +4550 Ian Poulter +5050

TV Schedule

Wednesday 10:00 PM – 4:00 AM Golf Channel
Thursday 10:00 PM – 4:00 AM Golf Channel
Friday 11:00 PM – 4:00 AM Golf Channel
Saturday 11:00 PM – 4:00 AM Golf Channel

Tee Times

All times Eastern

Tee No. 1

8:50 PM – Yechun Yuan, Brett Rumford, Justin Harding
9:00 PM – Xinjun Zhang, Andrea Pavan, Oliver Bekker
9:10 PM – JC Ritchie, Adam Bland, Yanwei Liu
9:20 PM – George Coetzee, Yuta Ikeda, Scott Vincent
9:30 PM – Sihwan Kim, Pat Perez, Erik Van Rooyen
9:40 p.m – Adam Hadwin, Jason Norris, Bowen Xiao
9:50 PM – John Catlin, Yuki Inamori, Adrian Otaegui
10:00 PM – Wenchong Liang, Andy Sullivan, Ryan Fox
10:10 PM – Sanghyun Park, Jorge Campillo, Andrew Putnam
10:20 PM – Gaganjeet Bhullar, Chris Wood, Alexander Bjork
10:30 PM – Alexander Levy, Julian Suri, Chez Reavie
10:40 PM – Shubhankar Sharma, Brandon Stone, Emiliano Grillo
10:50 PM – C.T. Pan, Thomas Pieters, Matt Wallace

Tee No. 10

8:55 PM – Russell Knox, Patton Kizzire, Satoshi Kodaira
9:05 PM – Brian Harman, Kevin Na, Branden Grace
9:15 PM – Charley Hoffman, Brandt Snedeker, Byeong Hun An
9:25 PM – Cameron Smith, Lucas Bjerregaard, Billy Horschel
9:35 PM – Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama, Ian Poulter
9:45 PM – Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm, Alex Noren
9:55 PM – Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood
10:05 PM – Patrick Cantlay, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Eddie Pepperell
10:15 PM – Kyle Stanley, Thorbjorn Olesen, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
10:25 PM – Matthew Fitzpatrick, Keegan Bradley, Ashun Wu
10:35 PM – Paul Casey, Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton
10:45 PM – Haotong Li, Jason Day, Tony Finau
10:55 PM – Francesco Molinari, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy

, , , , , Golf

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Golf
Home