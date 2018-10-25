Curt Schilling Upset at No Invite 'From a Few Weak Men' to Be Part of 2004 Red Sox World Series First Pitch

Last night, seven members of the 2004 Boston Red Sox World Series team were at the opening of Game 2 of the World Series. Not included among them? Curt Schilling, who lives in the area.

Schilling took to Facebook afterward, noting that he saw he was trending on Twitter and looked into why. He then ranted about being left out of the ceremony, admitting his feelings were hurt “in one sense.” Later, he said”[t]he men who live in an ivory tower and pass judgment from on high know EXACTLY what I did and it shames them as men knowing they’ll never in their lives be able to do anything remotely close to that.”

Curt Schilling on Facebook… pic.twitter.com/Ae8Pwlt0Pr — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) October 25, 2018

Schilling has been a lightning rod since his career ended, often sharing political views that have drawn attention, and also being involved in a lawsuit with the State of Rhode Island over his business dealings.

Dan Shaughnessy quoted one executive with the team who acknowledged that the team chose not to reach out to Schilling, who was inducted into the team Hall of Fame six years ago, as part of the event, but that “it is not out of spite.”