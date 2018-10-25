The Desperate Rockets Must Make This Jimmy Butler Trade to Stay in Title Contention

The Houston Rockets are a mess, and now their superstar James Harden is going to miss games. Worse yet, the first four games of the season have screamed to the world that they are no longer title contenders. But is hope on the way? According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Rockets are making a huge renewed bid for Jimmy Butler including four future first-round picks.

Story posting soon: The Houston Rockets are making a renewed bid to acquire Minnesota All-Star Jimmy Butler, including four future first-round draft picks in their most recent trade offer, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 25, 2018

As I wrote back in September, Butler would make the Rockets better than the Warriors. He is exactly what they need both on defense and on the wings after the departures of Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Mout. The losses have not only resulted in the Rockets being at bottom of the league in scoring, point differential, three-point percentage, among other key stats, but they also look slow and limited.

Butler is one of the most ruthless competitors in the NBA on both ends of the floor and instantly gives the Warriors an answer for Kevin Durant on defense. Well, as much of an answer as one can be. They also are in need of an extra scoring option to counter DeMarcus Cousins once he returns.

As far as the counterpoint of trading away their future, just stop it. If Chris Paul did not go down with an injury late in the postseason, the Rockets would be sitting here NBA Champions. Paul will turn 34 this May, time is not on their side and he is their leader. They can win now if this trade goes down, or they can just wait and hope for a bright future like 28 other NBA teams.

As far as PJ Tucker potentially stopping this trade … please. Get this done, Rockets.