WATCH: Lance Stephenson and Lonzo Ball Combine For Sick Alley-Oop

Lance Stephenson had himself a game Wednesday night as the Los Angeles Lakers hammered the Phoenix Suns 131-113. Late in the game, the veteran guard teamed up with Lonzo Ball on a sick alley-oop.

The Lakers led by as many as 27 on the night and were so dominant that LeBron James didn’t even see the floor in the fourth quarter. LeBron was excellent, finishing with 19 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds and three steals, and seven Lakers finished in double figures. But it was Lance’s night.

Stephenson finished with 23 points, eight assists and eight rebounds while going 10-for-14 from the field.

