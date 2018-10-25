Roundup: Megyn Kelly NBC Show Likely Done, Bombs to Democrats and CNN Believed to Be Linked, Big Game for Jay Gruden

Nina Agdal … The explosives mailed to George Soros, the Clintons, and the Obamas are linked … Former pro skateboarder Neal Hendrix accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl … William Hill sues FanDuel for allegedly plagiarizing betting guide … “Student who was gang-raped and killed in South Africa pleaded with her kidnappers to let her go once they’d ‘had sex with her’, thug tells court as he describes how they murdered her” … People are spreading their loved ones’ ashes all over Disney World … The British beer robber who looks like David Schwimmer … “Robbers steal eight French Bulldog puppies from family home” … Millennials know more than older voters? … “Tennessee doctor borrowed $300K from a patient, then diagnosed her with dementia“

Future Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler, one nation’s top recruits, has been ruled ineligible by his high school for the rest of the season [AZ Central]

The blackface debacle was likely the nail in the coffin for Megyn Kelly’s show at NBC [THR]

Mike Vaccaro profiles Patrick Ewing [NY Post]

Lots of nuggets in this story about what David Stern’s up to these days [SI.com]

Home prices in Miami are outpacing income growth [Miami Herald]

Nate Silver says there’s an 85% chance the Democrats take the house [Five Thirty Eight]

Jay Gruden really needs a win against the Giants [Richmond Times]

Fake Chris Petersen quotes made the rounds [Seattle Times]

Kids casting gone wrong

World’s biggest hippo fart #tbt

Ok, I was today years old when I found out THIS is how a cheese grater is used !? I feel a fool pic.twitter.com/OwE0Cvm8ZO — Bea (@beasymss) October 12, 2018

Easier way to use a cheese grater