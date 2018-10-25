VIDEO: Purdue Superfan Tyler Trent Told Scott Van Pelt About His Wild Weekend

Purdue fan and all-around tough guy Tyler Trent was an honorary captain for the Boilermakers last Saturday as they embarrassed Ohio State, 49-20. Trent, who is battling cancer, withdrew from the university this semester to come home, where he is in hospice care. College GameDay featured his story and it’s not crazy to think his presence at Ross-Ade inspired the home team mightily.

Scott Van Pelt followed up with Trent after the victory, and the two agreed to collaborate on a project together. Below is that endeavor, an interview during Wednesday night’s show.

Trent told Van Pelt that he wasn’t sure he’d be up to traveling to the game up until it was time to travel to the game. Once there, of course, he had a heck of a night. The two also talked about the impact Stuart Scott made on both their lives before Van Pelt invited Trent out to Bristol for another appearance.

Extremely good stuff handled with class by one of the best in the business.