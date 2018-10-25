Awful Penalty Call Erases Catch of the Year By DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins’ catch was so good that the referees figured he must have done something wrong.
But he didn’t. He did something very, very right.
The referees incorrectly threw a flag for offensive pass interference against the Houston Texans receiver when he nabbed an absurd one-handed catch, which he trapped against the underside of his leg in order to complete the grab.
It looked more like a dunk than a reception. Check it out.
Unfortunately for the Texans, their drive ended soon after the non-catch (that should have been a catch), and the Miami Dolphins scored a touchdown on a double-pass, trick play.
Ouch.
That may not have been the most egregious call on the night either. The referees also seemed to botch a play where Brock Osweiler threw the ball backward, which was a fumble that the Texans scooped and scored. Upon review, however, the referees deemed the play a forward pass and an incompletion, even though the ball traveled backward.
Ouch again.
Here’s that play.
