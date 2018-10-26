PM Roundup: Becky G; Will Fuller Has A Torn ACL; Lonzo Ball Should Start Over Rajon Rondo

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which, just like everybody, is workin’ for the weekend.

Becky with the good gig: Becky G hosted the Latin American Music Awards Thursday night with Leslie Grace. She also won a few awards too.

Texans lose Fuller: Houston Texans have lost speedy wideout Will Fuller for the season. The third-year receiver was the big-play threat in Houston’s offense but he’ll miss the rest of the year after tearing the ACL in his right knee Thursday night. The Texans should immediately scour the trade market for another fast game-breaking wideout.

Lonzo’s spot to lose: The Los Angeles Lakers should start Lonzo Ball when Rajon Rondo returns from his suspension. Ball has played extremely well during Rondo’s absence.

Tweet of the Day:

Pretty much the ideal Georgia Tech box score. pic.twitter.com/KvT1BXKWK1 — Matt Hinton (@MattRHinton) October 26, 2018

