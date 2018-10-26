Best Bets for Friday's NBA Games: Tail or Fade the Milwaukee Bucks?

The lines we use are from Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. Make sure you shop around for the best price.

The NBA season is back so let’s wager on these games! There are seven games on the slate tonight, but the Bucks at Timberwolves definitely is tonight’s marquee game. Let’s go!

Vik (6-3): I’m anticipating a shootout between the Wizards and Kings tonight. The Wiz average 118 ppg (6th), while the Kings are scoring 117.2 per (7th). On the flip side, both of these teams are in the bottom ten of defensive rating, as the Wizards rank 23rd and the Kings 24th. While watching the Kings this year, I realized two things. Their starters and second unit guys just chuck the ball, and when it comes to over/ unders, defense is optional for them. Washington comes into this game desperate for a win, so they will push the pace. The Pick: Wizards/ Kings over 236.5

Jason (8-10-1): Caught a heater the last two nights after the slow start, going 5-1, but I’m not ready to press my luck. I asked a former NBA player who I occasionally work with – he was in the league two years ago – about my picks and he disagreed on one, so I’ll only roll with two: LA Clippers +4, because James Harden is out. And I’ll roll with the Bucks -2 in Minnesota, simply because I have no idea what to make of the Jimmy Butler vs Karl Anthony-Towns stuff. Picks: Clippers +4, Bucks -2.