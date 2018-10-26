Fan Hospitalized After Jumping Off Upper Deck at West Virginia Game

Reported by WBOY: after several verbal altercations, a 49-year old fan at last night’s West Virginia/Baylor game scaled and then intentionally jumped over the wall at the upper deck landing on the concrete concourse.

After the fall, the man was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital for treatment. At this time, no injuries have been reported.

It has been a busy week filled with altercations in the crowds of football games, and only raises the question once again: Why not just watch at home?

The incident is being investigated by university police.