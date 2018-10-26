Fantasy Football Trade Outlook: Rams WRs and Other Buy Low and Sell High Candidates for Week 8

We’ve reached Week 8 of the fantasy football season, and by now most GMs know how their teams are looking overall, and where they could use some help. And, with the fantasy trade deadline approaching, the time to identify buy-low, sell-high candidates and make trades is now.

Buy Low:

Kenny Golladay (WR, Detroit Lions)

Golladay only had two targets last weekend, but had a touchdown called back due to penalty. Kenny is second on the team in targets (43), and has too much talent to not be involved for the rest of the season. The Lions also have five indoor home games coming up, which always helps when it gets cold outside. Now is the time to buy him low after his disastrous weekend.

Stefon Diggs (WR, Minnesota Vikings)

While Adam Thielen has been amazing, Diggs has been pretty sweet in his own right. Even though Diggs has not scored a touchdown since Week 2, he is the fifth most targeted WR (74) in the league, and is seventh in the league in receptions (48). Kirk Cousins is slinging it and there is enough to go around for both Thielen and Diggs. A positive touchdown regression is coming, buy him now.

Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, Brandin Cooks (WRs, Los Angeles Rams):

The Rams WRs have been quiet in the fantasy world the last few weekends, but that has been mostly due to blowouts, game scripts, and Todd Gurley’s domination. But, buckle up, because all of the WRs are about to explode. In three of LA’s next four games, they’ll face the Packers, Saints, and Chiefs. All of those games will have high over/ unders, and should be shootouts. Sean McVay is an offensive wizard, and him and Jared Goff really seem to be on the same page, which means these WRs are about to eat. Due to Kupp’s injury, he will probably be the most accessible, but try to get your hands on any of these guys.