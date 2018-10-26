Mookie Betts Fed the Homeless After Game 2 of the World Series

Mookie Betts put up an MVP-caliber year and has ignited the Red Sox offense through two games of the World Series. He’s 4-for-8 with a walk, stolen base, and three runs scored. Betts is also starring off the field by giving back to those in need.

WEEI host Lou Merloni shined a light on the hometown hero’s good deeds late Thursday night, reporting Betts provided trays of food for the homeless outside the Boston Public Library following Game 2.

Little birdie told me an amazing story. This was the scene last night around 1am out in front of the Boston Library. Trays and trays of food fed the homeless. The man that delivered the food wasn’t looking for attention or praise BUT deserves it. God Bless you Mookie Betts pic.twitter.com/4Ox7O0edo4 — Lou Merloni (@LouMerloni) October 25, 2018

It sounds as though this act of humanity doubles as a karmic play.

It’s not the first time Betts has done a similar good deed for a hungry stranger. In 2015, he told NESN that he and catcher Blake Swihart gave pizza to a homeless man in New York City, an act of kindness that Betts credited for his subsequent two-home run game against the Yankees. ”Me and Blake, yesterday, we got to eat, and had (a piece of pizza) left and he said the night before, he had given it to a homeless guy and he hit two home runs,” Betts said. ”So, I had a pizza. So, I gave it to a homeless guy and hit two home runs, so maybe, pass it on to the next person.”

Betts made a small gesture, but it meant a lot. To me, the timing is striking. Consider how many Red Sox fans were out celebrating, still thinking about the game and 2-0 series lead acquired when one of the guys responsible for it was thinking of others.