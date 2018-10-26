Week 8 NFL Picks Against the Spread: Be Wary of Big Favorites

After taking a beating in Week 7, what did the sports books in Vegas do? They inflated the lines, of course. A week after road favorites dominated the NFL, here’s how the books adjusted: There are five spreads of a touchdown or more for Sunday and Monday’s games. If you include Thursday’s Houston/Miami game, that’s six.

So are we more likely to see a continuation of last week – favorites covering – or will the underdogs bounce back?

We discussed that on the new episode of Coming Up Winners, and focused on the games where there appears to be the most value in Week 8:

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati

Green Bay at LA Rams

Philadelphia at Jacksonville

Baltimore at Carolina

New Orleans at Minnesota

After last week’s 1-4 in the Supercontest, a showing that dropped me out of the money for the first time this season, I need a bounce-back.