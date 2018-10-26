Roundup: Liam Neeson's Latest Project; Megyn Kelly Drama; Britt McHenry Puff Piece

Keep an eye on the Florida-Georgia line … How Fox got Bill Belichick for the World Series opener … Liam Neeson continues to one-up himself … Roger Stone was working to get a presidential pardon for Julian Assange … Fundamental question here: aren’t all lies intentional by definition … Delightful Red Dead Redemption 2 review … Congo-themed wedding photos seemed like a good idea at the time … A trip to Fenway Park with mom … 2020 Notre Dame-Navy game to be played in Ireland … Megyn Kelly vs. NBC likely to take some wild turns … Judge in Craig Carton’s upcoming trial listens to WFAN … Unlock this hoop and let the kids play … Robin Lopez does have a weird head … Man trying to kill spiders with blowtorch sets his house on fire … How states are spending their sports betting tax revenue … These throwback Goodyear Wingfoots jerseys are fire … Minka Kelly.
Britt McHenry is either a thoughtful conservative or a troll. [Washington Post]
UCF fans canceling GameDay trip after threats. [College Football Talk]
LGBTQ characters on television at an all-time high. [ABC News]
Tiger Woods is going to wipe the green with Phil Mickelson. [Sports Illustrated]
Snapchat loses 2 million users. [Hollywood Reporter]
Try a little kindness.
Very good dog lays it all on the line.
Joe Flacco and Sean Payton dive into important issues after an intense game.
Not really on topic but wasn’t it weird that a band like Human Pudding could get a gig at the Smash Club?
