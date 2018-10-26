Roundup: Liam Neeson's Latest Project; Megyn Kelly Drama; Britt McHenry Puff Piece

Keep an eye on the Florida-Georgia line … How Fox got Bill Belichick for the World Series opener … Liam Neeson continues to one-up himself … Roger Stone was working to get a presidential pardon for Julian Assange … Fundamental question here: aren’t all lies intentional by definition … Delightful Red Dead Redemption 2 review … Congo-themed wedding photos seemed like a good idea at the time … A trip to Fenway Park with mom … 2020 Notre Dame-Navy game to be played in Ireland … Megyn Kelly vs. NBC likely to take some wild turns … Judge in Craig Carton’s upcoming trial listens to WFAN … Unlock this hoop and let the kids play … Robin Lopez does have a weird head … Man trying to kill spiders with blowtorch sets his house on fire … How states are spending their sports betting tax revenue … These throwback Goodyear Wingfoots jerseys are fire … Minka Kelly.

Britt McHenry is either a thoughtful conservative or a troll. [Washington Post]

UCF fans canceling GameDay trip after threats. [College Football Talk]

LGBTQ characters on television at an all-time high. [ABC News]

Tiger Woods is going to wipe the green with Phil Mickelson. [Sports Illustrated]

Snapchat loses 2 million users. [Hollywood Reporter]

Try a little kindness.

These men noticed a lady paying for her gas with pennies and decided to give her some money. Little did they know, she had just lost her husband and was having a rough time. We can all make a difference. pic.twitter.com/j2Pu7erH80 — Kevin W (@kwilli1046) October 25, 2018

Very good dog lays it all on the line.

PILE OF LEAVES

PILE OF LEAVES

PILE OF LEAVES

PILE OF LEAVES (dognamedstella on IG) pic.twitter.com/1HREQSrv1v — Clint Falin (@ClintFalin) October 25, 2018

Joe Flacco and Sean Payton dive into important issues after an intense game.

NOT a bad lip reading video.

This is real, and spectacular. Joe Flacco bought a mattress from Sean Payton’s brother on the Jersey Shore.@nflnetwork @NFLFilms pic.twitter.com/JFCl3Crwpm — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) October 25, 2018

Not really on topic but wasn’t it weird that a band like Human Pudding could get a gig at the Smash Club?