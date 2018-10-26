This Mike Francesa Impression Continues to Be Impeccable

We’ve covered the ace Mike Francesa impressionist Bill Buchanan a couple times before, and this installment from 30 A.D. could very well be his masterpiece. From the name-dropping to the fake prank call to weaving in Bill Parcells, this is A+++.
Excellent work.
