VIDEO: Martin Lawrence Tells Jimmy Kimmel His Brother Beat LeBron in Horse

Martin Lawrence joined Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday. They had a brief chat about how to most tactfully give advice to young comics without destroying their dreams, before Lawrence went into an anecdote about how LeBron wanted to meet him, they ended up playing a three-person game of Horse with Lawrence’s brother, and Lawrence’s brother won, thus securing lifelong bragging rights. It would be great to see video just to know how seriously — or not — LeBron was taking this contest.

Anyways, since we’re here, I just wanted to take this time to remind everyone that Blue Streak is a vastly underrated 90’s comedy. You’ve got Lawrence, Luke Wilson, a young Dave Chappelle, cop hijinks, and a jewelry heist. Fire it up on demand soon if it’s been a decade-plus since you’ve seen it, or if you’re a young who is just now hearing about it for the first time.