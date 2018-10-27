Four Jaguars Detained After Nightclub Incident in London [UPDATE] Players Named

The Jacksonville Jaguars have released a statement in regards to The Sun report that four of their players were arrested at 4 am after a brawl at the London Reign Showclub:
Reportedly, the brawl stemmed from the players being accused of trying to leave the nightclub without paying their tab of £50,000 (about $64K) and then “squared up to bouncers outside the nightspot.”
The Jaguars are in London to play the Eagles on Sunday.
We will update this post when we receive official word about which four Jaguars were detained in this incident.
UPDATE: The four players have been named:
