Four Jaguars Detained After Nightclub Incident in London [UPDATE] Players Named

The Jacksonville Jaguars have released a statement in regards to The Sun report that four of their players were arrested at 4 am after a brawl at the London Reign Showclub:

Just got statement from @Jaguars on incident here in London @ActionNewsJax @ActionSportsJax “We are aware that 4 of our players were detained over restitution of a bill. The matter is being resolved and the players are with the team. Any discipline will be handled internally.” — Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) October 28, 2018

Reportedly, the brawl stemmed from the players being accused of trying to leave the nightclub without paying their tab of £50,000 (about $64K) and then “squared up to bouncers outside the nightspot.”

The Jaguars are in London to play the Eagles on Sunday.

We will update this post when we receive official word about which four Jaguars were detained in this incident.

UPDATE: The four players have been named: