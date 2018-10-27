"Lee Torso" is a Hideous Beast

The College GameDay gang is down in Jacksonville at the Georgia-Florida game for the first time in 13 years. And the locals are fired up, doing very Florida Men and Women things. Like, uh, playing god and creating a half-man, half-alligator being affectionately referred to as Lee Torso.

For the first time in 13 years, IT'S GAMEDAY IN JACKSONVILLE! pic.twitter.com/DcgtK1eFLP — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 27, 2018

They should not have made this. This type of genetic horseplay is usually a precursor to trouble, if movies have taught us anything. Though, it wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world if it made its way to the set to make some celebrity picks.

Danger is always entertaining.