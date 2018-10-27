Paulina Gretzky Back on Instagram, Has a Good Halloween Costume

USA Today Sports

Paulina Gretzky took a two-month break from Instagram, which began about the time she deleted all photos of Dustin Johnson from her page. But she’s back now, because Halloween is coming up and a good costume must be shared.

Looks cool, perhaps even cold.

Gretzky’s ability to put together a noteworthy costume each year is quite impressive. I had no idea she was so consistently noteworthy until finding out she was a soldier last year, a gladiator in 2016, and a vampire in 2015.

The more you know.

