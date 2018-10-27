Shirtless Florida State Fan Loses Himself in Book During Clemson's Rout

Florida State’s dark season continued this afternoon as Clemson came into Tallahassee and destroyed the Seminoles, 59-10. There were few bright spots for the home crowd. But this gentleman found one. He was able to do some multitasking during the rout. Not only did he get some sun on his upper-body, he knocked off a few chapters of reading.

FSU fans finding other things to do at the game. What could this guy possibly be reading?!?! pic.twitter.com/uEV1uBOPaa — The CFB Guys (@TheCFBguys) October 27, 2018

His book selection was a bit on-the-nose too, with Dark Places by Gillian Flynn. One need not be a book club veteran to see the symbolism here.

Heroic effort by this guy. The stuff of a modern-day Renaissance Man.