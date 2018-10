Bethune-Cookman is in Lincoln this afternoon and is getting walloped by Nebraska. But a lopsided score doesn’t mean the losing players can’t have fun. Here’s punter Uriel Hernandez celebrating as thought he won the Super Bowl after knocking a punt out-of-bounds inside the Nebraska 5 yard-line.

A lot of don't-see-this-often material here: 1. 4th-and-goal from the 39-yard-line 2. 5-foot-4 kicker-turned-punter 3. Reax, tons of reax, despite trailing 38-3 It's a fun game, and Uriel Hernandez is enjoying it. pic.twitter.com/68Bwv4nuoM — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 27, 2018

Nevermind that his team was losing 38-3 at the time. Or that it came after a first-and-goal turned into fourth-and-goal from the 39. Any time is a fine time to appreciate fine puntin’.