VIDEO: Joe Buck Had the Energy to Make a Great Call

Joe Buck , who already had a full workload in October, is also doing Thursday night football games for Fox this year. Between the World Series and NFL, he’s racking up some serious frequent flier miles.

Here’s what he did this past week:

Called Game 7 of the National League Championship Series Saturday in Milwaukee.

Called Games 1 and 2 of the World Series in Boston on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Called the Dolphins-Texans game in Houston Thursday night.

Worked an epic 18-inning marathon in Game 3 of the World Series on Friday night/Saturday morning.

Buck takes more than his fair share of criticism from the masses. In my opinion, much of it is unwarranted. Because when you want a big-game voice for a big game, it’s tough to find a better option. He was predictably stellar during last night’s 7-hour, 20-minute affair and came up big when the moment required.

His call for Max Muncy’s game-winning home run matched the moment.

Don’t agree? Well, in the words of Dan Cortese: Step Off.