18 Facts About World Series Game 3, An 18-Inning Affair to Remember

Game 3 of the World Series was unlike any World Series game that came before. The Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers played deep until the night until the hometown team won in the 18th innings. A large number of WS records were set and there’s no shortage of stunning statistics, facts, and figures to marvel at. Here are 18 of them.

It was the longest World Series game by both innings (18) and time (7 hours, 20 minutes)

It ended on a Max Muncy walk-off homer, the Dodgers’ first in the World Series since 1988, when Kirk Gibson blasted his famous shot

The two teams combined for 131 plate appearances and 118 official at-bats

Game 3 took longer to play than the entire 1939 World Series, a four-game Yankees sweep over Cincinnati.

18 pitchers and 46 players total saw action

The Dodgers threw a no-hitter against the top four batters in the Red Sox lineup, who went 0-for-28

Nathan Eovaldi, pitching in his third game of the series, threw 97 relief pitches and got two at-bats.

Twelve different Red Sox batted ninth

It was the Red Sox’ first World Series extra-inning game since 1986

When Brock Holt scored the go-ahead run on an error in the 13th, he became the first to do so on an extra-inning error since the Bill Buckner play

Joc Pederson, who got the scoring started, hit his fourth homer in six World Series starts

Teams up 3-0 in the Fall Classic are 24-0 with 21 sweeps. Teams leading 2-1 win 73 percent of the time

Clayton Kershaw got a pinch-hitting opportunity in the 17th

Christian Vazquez became the first player to play first and catch in a World Series game since 1973

Tough to put a number on this, but did you guys notice how many foul balls were batted into the stands

The Dodgers are the first team to win a World Series game they trailed in later than the 11th inning

There were 536 pitches thrown

It was a heck of a lot of fun

What will the do for an encore tonight? Hopefully resolve things before 3:30 a.m. on the East Coast.