2 DFS Stacks to Target in DraftKings or FanDuel Week 8

Week 8 of the NFL season is here, which means it is DFS time! If you play DFS, whether it is cash games or GPPs, you need to start stacking your lineups since it is an important aspect of a winning strategy. I became a huge fan of the concept years ago and have won a lot of money because of it. Here are a few other factors I look for before finalizing my lineups:

Look for high totals (and team totals) when analyzing game spreads. Find favorable game scripts and exploit matchups in those particular games.

This week should be a fun one as half of the games have over/ unders of 50 points or higher. The highest total on the board is the matchup between the Rams and Packers, which features an O/U of 57 points. I’ve done the research for you, so it is time to jump on board with these two stacks:

Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams (-9), Over/ Under 57

Jared Goff and Robert Woods

This is the highest total of the week, and the Rams come into this game with the highest implied total of the weekend at 33 points. The Rams aerial attack has been quiet the last few weeks, but that has been due to blowouts, game scripts, and Todd Gurley’s domination. This is a great spot for them to do some damage, as this game has shootout written all over it. The Packers also have a better run defense (11th in yards) than pass defense. Sean McVay is the master of finding matchups to exploit, so look for the Rams to pass early and often. Goff’s $6,000 price tag in DraftKings seems like a bargain to me. I love stacking Goff with Woods simply because he has been their most consistent WR all season long. He leads the team in targets (58 targets), receptions (41), and receiving yards (602). He is also the No. 8 WR in scoring on FanDuel and No. 9 on DraftKings. With Cooper Kupp still out, Woods should get more balls thrown his way, and eat vs. rookie CB in Josh Jackson.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cincinnati Bengals (-4.5), 54 Over/ Under

Andy Dalton and Tyler Boyd

This Bengals offense laid an egg in a prime-time matchup against the Chiefs their last game out, which is exactly why you want to roll the dice this week and go with Dalton (low ownership). Him and this entire offense is in the perfect bounce back spot against a terrible pass defense that ranks last in the league in DVOA and is allowing the most fantasy points per game to opposing QBs. My favorite nugget on why you should roster Dalton this weekend: The Bucs are yet to allow fewer than 30 DraftKings points to a home QB. The Bucs, due to injuries, have some of the worst CBs in the league, so it is time to exploit the mismatch. They are 31st in the league against WRs, and with no Gio Bernard or John Ross, all of the balls are going to goto A.J. Green and Boyd. Boyd, who will do most of his work out of the slot, should be able to eat. Green should put up big points as well, but I prefer Boyd’s price tag, as he should give you similar stats to Green, but at a discounted price so you can load up elsewhere. If you are looking for a good contrarian lineup, this is the one to pull the trigger on.