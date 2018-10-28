Best Bets for Sunday’s NBA Games: Should You Bet on the Warriors Today?

The lines we use are from Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. Make sure you shop around for the best price.

The NBA season is back so let’s wager on these games! Small card today as there are only four games on the slate. The Washington Wizards at Los Angeles Clippers is today’s marquee game. Let’s go!

Vik (7-4): My “Club Theory” play hit last night with the Heat, so I am going back to the well with it again today. The Warriors have been in New York since Friday, so you know some of them enjoyed their night off yesterday. The public is all over the Warriors (75%) in this one, but 55% of the “money” is on the Nets. Golden State will sleep walk themselves to a win, but the Nets will cover. The Pick: Nets +10

Jason (11-12-1): The hot streak ended because I got greedy. With a light card today, I’ll just fade the worst team in the West, the Suns, who may not have Devin Booker tonight in Oklahoma City. They are not good without him. I’ll take OKC -12.